While overnight flurries impeded travel for Tri-State residents Friday, a powerful winter storm that’s expected to produce blizzard conditions Saturday is prompting people in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. to prepare for snow, wind and colder temperatures.

Heavy snow and strong winds were forecasted to begin in parts of the Carolinas and Appalachia on Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow that began overnight into Friday morning prompted the National Weather Service to warn of slick roads for Tri-State area residents’ Friday morning commutes. Cabell County Schools called for a remote learning day as a result of the weather.

“The potential for light snow accumulations around 1 inch or slightly more exists across the area through this morning. Snow accumulations could make roads slick through this morning’s commute, especially if roads are left untreated,” the NWS said in its special weather statement.

Elsewhere, the system is expected to intensify as a nor’easter off the East Coast and bring similar conditions farther north.

People from New York City to Maine were awakening Saturday to half a foot of snow, and forecasters warned that could more than quadruple as the powerful nor’easter kicked up blinding blizzard conditions with the potential for widespread power outages and coastal flooding.

Parts of 10 states and some major population centers — Philadelphia, New York and Boston — were in the path of the storm, which was expected to rage throughout the day. Airlines canceled more than 3,000 flights at some of the nation’s busiest airports. Amtrak suspended or limited service on the Boston-to-Washington corridor.

Officials from Virginia to Maine warned people to stay off the roads amid potential whiteout conditions.

Shoppers crammed stores Friday to stock up on food and buy generators and snowblowers ahead of the nor’easter, a type of storm so named because its winds typically blow from the northeast as it churns up the East Coast.

No hazardous weather is in the forecast for the rest of the weekend for the Tri-State area.

