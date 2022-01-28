While overnight flurries impeded travel for Tri-State residents on Friday morning, a powerful winter storm that's expected to produce blizzard conditions Friday and Saturday is prompting people in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. to prepare for snow, wind and colder temperatures.
Heavy snow and strong winds were forecasted to begin in parts of the Carolinas and Appalachia on Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow that began overnight into Friday morning prompted the National Weather Service to warn of slick roads for Tri-State area residents’ Friday morning commutes. Cabell County Schools called for a remote learning day as a result of the weather.
“The potential for light snow accumulations around 1 inch or slightly more exists across the area through this morning. Snow accumulations could make roads slick through this morning’s commute, especially if roads are left untreated,” the NWS said in its special weather statement.
Elsewhere, the system is expected to intensify as a nor'easter off the East Coast and bring similar conditions farther north on Saturday. Across the U.S., localized snowfall totals of up to 20 inches were possible, the weather service said.
Officials also said wind-blown snow could make travel "nearly impossible" in some regions.
Colder forecast temperatures after the storm mean dangerous wind chills are possible Saturday night.
Locally, snow showers were expected to continue mainly before noon.
No hazardous weather is in the forecast for the rest of the weekend for the Tri-State area.
