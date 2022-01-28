The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220121 weather 12.jpg
Buy Now

An overnight snow covered the area on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Huntington. More snow has blanketed the area on Friday, Jan. 28.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

While overnight flurries impeded travel for Tri-State residents on Friday morning, a powerful winter storm that's expected to produce blizzard conditions Friday and Saturday is prompting people in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. to prepare for snow, wind and colder temperatures.

Heavy snow and strong winds were forecasted to begin in parts of the Carolinas and Appalachia on Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow that began overnight into Friday morning prompted the National Weather Service to warn of slick roads for Tri-State area residents’ Friday morning commutes. Cabell County Schools called for a remote learning day as a result of the weather.

“The potential for light snow accumulations around 1 inch or slightly more exists across the area through this morning. Snow accumulations could make roads slick through this morning’s commute, especially if roads are left untreated,” the NWS said in its special weather statement.

Elsewhere, the system is expected to intensify as a nor'easter off the East Coast and bring similar conditions farther north on Saturday. Across the U.S., localized snowfall totals of up to 20 inches were possible, the weather service said.

Officials also said wind-blown snow could make travel "nearly impossible" in some regions.

Colder forecast temperatures after the storm mean dangerous wind chills are possible Saturday night.

Locally, snow showers were expected to continue mainly before noon.

No hazardous weather is in the forecast for the rest of the weekend for the Tri-State area.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you