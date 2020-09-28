Many communities have canceled trick-or-treat this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Keep checking back as we work on this list. If your community's information isn't listed, email it to news@herald-dispatch.com.
WEST VIRGINIA
Cabell County: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, for unincorporated areas, weather permitting
Ceredo: canceled
Fort Gay: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31
Hurricane: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31
Kenova: canceled
Putnam County: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31
Wayne: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, rain or shine