HUNTINGTON — Trick-or-treat in Huntington city limits is being moved from Thursday to 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 due to the projected weather forecast.
Mayor Steve Williams informed Huntington City Council members of the change during their meeting Monday.
The weather forecast is calling for rain on Thursday, Oct. 29, the date that was set by the Cabell County Commission earlier this summer for all of Cabell County.
Williams said while many residents are making alternative plans due to concerns about COVID-19, those who do choose to participate in trick-or-treating are strongly advised to adhere to the following health guidelines:
For residents:
- Wash your hands before handling any treats
- Sit outside when you are passing out treats
- Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters
- Wear a mask
- Consider setting up a station with individually bagged treats for children to take
For trick-or-treaters:
- Wear a mask, and remember that a costume mask is not a suitable replacement
- Participate in small groups, preferably only with individuals in your household
- Avoid direct contact with other trick-or-treaters, and stay 6 feet away from others. Be patient and wait for trick-or-treaters in front of you to move on before approaching a house
- Bring hand sanitizer and use it frequently
- Wash your hands once you get home and before handling any treats
The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District also will host a Drive-Thru Fantasy Maze from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and Sunday, Nov. 1, at Ritter Park. Cost is $5 per car. See the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s Facebook page for more information.