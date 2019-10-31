20191007 AIM-08.jpg.jpg
Buy Now

Many communities across the Tri-State postponed trick-or-treat because of the threat of wind and rain Thursday.

 Lori Wolfe/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — It may not actually be a happy Halloween today for those youngsters who had hoped to don their best costume and head into the streets to fill their bags with sweet treats.

Scarier than any monster was the threat of rain Thursday, so communities across the region have postponed trick-or-treat, many for Saturday, Nov. 2.

In Cabell County, including Huntington (and Westmoreland), Barboursville and Milton, trick-or-treat will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

In Wayne County, including Ceredo and Kenova, trick-or-treat will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

An up-to-date list of trick-or-treat times in the Tri-State can be found online at Herald-Dispatch.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.