West Virginia

Cabell County: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

Barboursville: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

Ceredo: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

Eleanor: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

Fort Gay: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

Huntington (including Westmoreland): 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

Hurricane: time tbd Thursday, Oct. 31

Kenova: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

Milton: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

Point Pleasant: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

Wayne County: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

Winfield: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

Ohio

Athalia: tbd

Chesapeake: tbd

Ironton: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

Hanging Rock: tbd

Proctorville: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

South Point: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

Kentucky

Ashland: tbd

Boyd County: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

Catlettsburg: tbd

Louisa: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

If you know of a trick or treat time that is not listed here, please e-mail it to news@herald-dispatch.com

