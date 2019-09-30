West Virginia
Cabell County: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
Barboursville: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
Ceredo: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
Eleanor: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
Fort Gay: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
Huntington (including Westmoreland): 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
Hurricane: time tbd Thursday, Oct. 31
Kenova: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
Milton: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
Point Pleasant: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
Wayne County: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
Winfield: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
Ohio
Athalia: tbd
Chesapeake: tbd
Ironton: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
Hanging Rock: tbd
Proctorville: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
South Point: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
Kentucky
Ashland: tbd
Boyd County: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
Catlettsburg: tbd
Louisa: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
If you know of a trick or treat time that is not listed here, please e-mail it to news@herald-dispatch.com.