BARBOURSVILLE — A truck went through the guardrail Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. near the west-bound mile marker 15 on Interstate 64. It was not carrying anything in its tank, but diesel from its fuel tank spilled on the road.
Currently, traffic is being diverted to Merritts Creek Road off exit 18.
The west-bound side will likely be shut down for the next few hours until tow trucks can get on scene to haul the truck away, said Lee Davis, a lieutenant with the Barboursville fire department.
There were no other cars involved in the crash. The truck’s driver hit the barrier wall in the fast lane before going toward the hill on the river side. No one was injured.
The slow lane will be closed for the rest of the day until the guardrail can be fixed.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.