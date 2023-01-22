National Hot Sauce Day is Jan. 22. Celebrate by tasting these five West Virginia-made hot sauces:
Try this garlic and oregano infused hot sauce with the sweetness of honey, sweet onion and apple cider vinegar by Native Eats. It’s made in Huntington and sold at The Red Caboose. Also try the Wojapi, Jamaican and Uktena hot sauces from the same company.
The Hot Dark Sauce from Dark Hollow Farms is great on meatballs, chicken wings, ribs and fried bologna. There is even a spicy cheese ball recipe on the label. It’s made in Dunbar, West Virginia, and available for purchase at the The Wheeling Artisan Center.
Although it is classified as a relish, the Hot Pepper Butter from ThistleDew Farm in Proctor, West Virginia, is a must-taste condiment. It has locally grown peppers and West Virginia honey. The original recipe was created by Doug and Sherry West of Parkersburg. It even won "Best in the Western Hemisphere" at the annual Food and Beverage Show in Miami, Florida.
The Poppy Joe’s brand based out of Wayne, West Virginia, offers four hot sauces with different heat levels: Sweetheart, Dracula Slayer, You Ain’t Man Enough and Reaper Fever. Some flavors are also available as salsa.
The Hot BBQ Sauce from Lefty’s Spices is its original mild BBQ sauce with cayenne, so it's sweet with a little heat. The Lefty’s restaurant is in Maryland but the sauce is made in the Mountain State.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.