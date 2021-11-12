HUNTINGTON — Before Huntington families eat their Thanksgiving dinner, many of them will be at Ritter Park on the morning of the holiday.
The Huntington Turkey Trot will return as an in-person event on Thanksgiving Day, which is Thursday, Nov. 25. The 5K race will begin at Ritter Park at 9 a.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit Little Victories Animal Rescue.
Sarah Walling, a co-race director for the Turkey Trot, said this year marks the 15th year of the event. Over the years, it has become an annual tradition for Huntington families and their holiday guests. Patty Jennings is also co-race director of the event.
“It’s just a good way to show off our city and get to see some people that you haven’t seen in a long time,” Walling said.
Through the Turkey Trot, former high school classmates reconnect with each other or previous Huntington residents who have returned for the holiday get reacquainted with the city by participating. Families also bond over the 5K as part of their Thanksgiving festivities.
One important aspect of the tradition is the T-shirts that runners or walkers get when they sign up for the event. Walling said she knows several previous participants that are proud of their collection of shirts. To get this year’s shirt as part of registration, anyone who wants to participate must sign up by Monday, Nov. 15, online at huntingtonturkeytrot.org. Registration is $25.
The Turkey Trot has supported Little Victories for several years, Walling said. The animal rescue’s mission is “to rescue homeless animals and provide the means by which they can be rehabilitated and find permanent, loving homes,” according to its website.
The Huntington Turkey Trot will begin at Ritter Park at 9 a.m. Nov. 25. Registration the day of the event will begin at 8 a.m. Social distancing will be encouraged.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
