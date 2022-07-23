HUNTINGTON — Two juveniles were shot at Rotary Park in Huntington on Friday night, according to the Huntington Police Department.
Officers responded to a shooting call at the park at 9:09 p.m. and upon arrival discovered the juveniles, one who had been shot multiple times. One victim was found in the park and the other was found nearby, police said.
Both juveniles were taken to a local hospital by Cabell County EMS. Officials said the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening for either victim. No other details were released.
Police did not name any suspects or possible motive for the shooting and said the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
