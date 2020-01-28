MILTON — Milton police say juveniles are accused of throwing rocks at cars passing by on Interstate 64 after one allegedly left a cellphone at the crime scene.
According to the Milton Police Department, officers started receiving complaints Friday and Saturday last week of cars traveling eastbound on I-64 being struck with something. So far they have identified about five vehicles that reportedly received body and glass damage, amounting to thousands of dollars in repairs.
While investigating the allegations, Patrolmen Sean Beckett and Alan Ashworth found a cleared out area in a wood-line along the eastbound lanes in Milton, where they found a cellphone they used to find the suspects, who had been throwing large clumps of limestone rock at the passing vehicles.
The two suspects will not be identified due to their age.
Anyone who believes they might also be a victim is asked to contact the MPD at 304-743-9211.