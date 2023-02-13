BARBOURSVILLE — The Reptile House and Rescue organization rescued a male and female pair of prairie dogs at the end of November.
“Even though our main thing is reptiles and amphibians, we want to try to save all animals as much as we can,” said Andy McKee, the CEO of the organization.
The previous owner bought them at an exotic animal expo in Charleston but didn’t completely understand how to take care of them.
“Doing your research beforehand and not just making an impulse decision. That’s what a lot of these animals end up being,” McKee said. “Obviously, he is cute as can be and you would be hard pressed to find anybody that wouldn’t say, 'Aww, I want to take this home with me.' It’s hard to have an objective and a logical sense when you have a super cute animal looking at you with big old eyes.”
If the previous owners couldn’t find a new home for the furry rodents soon, they would’ve just released them.
“They are quickly becoming everybody’s favorite,” he said.
The prairie dog enclosure, which will be at least 10 feet by 10 feet, will go in the North America section. They will have plenty of room to dig, burrow and mimic their natural habitat.
“That’s the goal of all these exhibits, to mimic their natural habitat as much as possible,” he said.
The Reptile House and Rescue is actively fundraising to build this enclosure along with other permanent spaces for various animals at the rescue. People and businesses from the community can also sponsor animals to have their name on the enclosure.
“We’re a nonprofit, no-kill, reptile and amphibian rescue and shelter, so that is our expertise. But at the root of all of it is using education to inspire both environmental and wildlife conservation,” he said.
While there are no plans to breed them, McKee said the enclosure will be big enough to hold more than two. The staff is actively researching them to determine the best plan of care.
“If it happens [prairie dog babies] we’ll just kind of go from there. We don’t know enough about them to figure out if it is safe to spay and neuter. We don’t want to introduce any sort of undue stress or medical conditions,” he said.
They are also very social animals who are happiest together. In the wild, they live for three to five years but in captivity, their life span is between eight and 10 years. They eat timothy hay and poop a lot. They also love seeing people. Upon walking up to their cage, they stretch and squeal out of excitement.
“These animals don’t have voices. Whether it be a mammal, a reptile, an amphibian, anything, they don’t have voices. So it’s our responsibility as their owners and their keepers to give them a voice and make sure that responsible care is given to them.”
In January, the Reptile House and Rescue began a series of polls on their Facebook page to decide their names.
They will announce the winning names on Valentine's Day.
