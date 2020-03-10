0311-shooting.jpg
Buy Now

Law enforcement officers respond to a report of a double shooting Tuesday morning on Topping Hill Road in Huntington.

 Courtney Hessler/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A suspect is in custody after two people were injured in a shooting in Huntington on Tuesday morning.

The suspect is expected to be charged in the incident, reported at about 10 a.m. at a home in the 3600 block of Topping Hill Road, which left one victim shot in the leg and a second in the groin.

The victims have been taken to St. Mary's Medical Center and are undergoing treatment, according to West Virginia State Police, who are investigating.

Police say there appear to be two crime scenes, but only one suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.