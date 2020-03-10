HUNTINGTON — A suspect is in custody after two people were injured in a shooting in Huntington on Tuesday morning.
The suspect is expected to be charged in the incident, reported at about 10 a.m. at a home in the 3600 block of Topping Hill Road, which left one victim shot in the leg and a second in the groin.
The victims have been taken to St. Mary's Medical Center and are undergoing treatment, according to West Virginia State Police, who are investigating.
Police say there appear to be two crime scenes, but only one suspect.
This is a developing story and will be updated.