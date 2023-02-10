The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Sunday’s Puppy Bowl XIX will feature two local rescue puppies.

This is the fourth year in a row that One By One Animal Advocates has had puppies or dogs in the Super Bowl-themed program by the channel Animal Planet. Over 100 rescue puppies from across the United States are split into two teams: Fluff and Ruff.

