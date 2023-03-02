The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Two people, including a West Virginia Division of Highways dump truck driver, were injured and taken to the hospital following a crash in a work zone on Interstate 64 near Dunbar, West Virginia, on Wednesday.

The dump truck driver was treated and released, but the driver of the truck remains hospitalized with broken bones and head trauma. The work zone on I-64 was clearly marked with sign boards and traffic cones, according to DOH.

