CHARLESTON — Two people, including a West Virginia Division of Highways dump truck driver, were injured and taken to the hospital following a crash in a work zone on Interstate 64 near Dunbar, West Virginia, on Wednesday.
The dump truck driver was treated and released, but the driver of the truck remains hospitalized with broken bones and head trauma. The work zone on I-64 was clearly marked with sign boards and traffic cones, according to DOH.
“This verifies why we stress work zone safety,” said Randy Damron, work zone safety outreach coordinator for the West Virginia Division of Highways, in a news release. “All highway crashes are avoidable, especially in work zones. Work zone crashes can be eliminated if people simply abide by the traffic laws.”
In 2022, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing eight people and injuring 276. The Division of Highways urges drivers to remain alert when passing through work zones, pay attention to signs and other safety devices, and stay off cell phones.
