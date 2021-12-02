HUNTINGTON — Workers on strike at Cabell Huntington Hospital voted Wednesday to approve a new contract offer from the hospital.
Sherri McKinney, regional director of Service Employees International Union District 1199, said a majority of workers on strike voted in favor of the contract.
Earlier this week, a new contract offer was made by Cabell Huntington Hospital to more than 900 service and maintenance unit workers on strike. Throughout the day Wednesday, union members voted on the contract.
The contract has a few victories, McKinney said. She added that the workers have been “health care heroes” through the strike.
“It is better than the offer was when they walked out,” she said. “It’s not everything they wanted, but it was enough for workers to decide that they … want to get back to work.”
Some workers on strike may resume working at the hospital as early as Thursday and all would be back by Monday, McKinney said. In a statement released after the vote was tallied, the hospital said workers may begin returning to work Friday.
“I commend the negotiating team in reaching a mutually beneficial contract,” said Mountain Health Network CEO and president of Cabell Huntington Hospital Kevin Yingling in a statement. “Throughout the negotiation process, I have been truly impressed by the expertise, experience and guidance of our team. They have bargained earnestly and honestly to achieve a fair and equitable contract. I am deeply grateful for all that they have accomplished and look forward to continuing a shared focus on patients and caring for our community.”
Negotiations resumed Tuesday morning with a federal mediator at the Ramada Hotel in Huntington. The strike began in early November after the union members’ contract with the hospital expired. The hospital said the new agreement is effective through Nov. 15, 2024.
The agreement covers more than 900 service workers at the hospital including patient care assistants, technicians, clerks, aides, housekeepers, food service, LPNs and maintenance, the hospital said.
“We value all of our employees as each plays an important role in delivering reliable, quality care to our patients,” said Tim Martin, chief operating officer for the hospital, in a news release. “We are committed to being the best employer in the region with outstanding wages and benefits, and this contract confirms that. We look forward to welcoming back our co-workers and resuming normal operations.”
According to union officials, the new contract:
- Includes an annual 2% increase across the board and adds another 2% onto the wage scale, plus increases in the shift differential.
- The hospital withdrew all concessionary proposals including cuts in holiday pay as part of the bargaining process. The exception to this was on health care. The final agreement ratified Wednesday gives employees premium free health care until Jan. 1, 2023. Employees will start to pay biweekly premiums anywhere from $22 per pay to $176 per pay. Employees will be able to get the premium reduced by 20% to 55% by going through an annual health assessment process and earning between $500 and $1,000 off their premiums. The health care plan reduced deductibles and overall prescription costs.
- Includes a reduction of benefits for retirees by replacing Cabell Huntington Hospital health care for those 65 years and older and with a $250 stipend they can use to purchase a supplemental plan. The hospital agreed to extend the prescription discounts to retirees to help offset the cost unpaid by Medicare.
- Qualifying employees who are retired or will retire between the age of 62 and 65 years old can keep the Cabell Huntington Hospital insurance plan but will have to pay $125 per month starting April 1, 2022.