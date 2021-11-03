HUNTINGTON — At noon Wednesday, about 1,000 union workers in the service and maintenance units at Cabell Huntington Hospital began their strike, walking off the job.
“One, two, three, four, union workers out the door!” the group cheered as they exited the hospital.
Yvonne Brooks, who has worked at the hospital for more than 37 years, says workers are concerned about job security and patient care.
“We didn’t want to strike, but we feel like we had no choice,” Brooks said. “This is the only way we can protect our jobs, our health care benefits and the benefits of our retirees.”
After negotiating with Mountain Health Network executives Monday, the union announced just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday that its Service Employees International Union (SEIU) District 1199 union workers in those units would go on strike and begin picketing outside the hospital. The SEIU represents licensed practical nurses, radiology technicians, lab techs, housekeeping workers and maintenance workers.
Just before noon, 200 workers started forming a picket line in front of the hospital on Hal Greer Boulevard. Then at noon, roughly 800 workers with locked arms in rows of three began to walk off the job to join the picket line.
“We have negotiated in good faith for several months, but the executives at Cabell Huntington Hospital are asking for too many concessions on health care, wages and several other issues,” said Joyce Gibson, secretary treasurer with SEIU 1199. “These health care workers have been heroes in our community during a pandemic and are not being rewarded. Our slogan is ‘reward health care heroes, not hypocrites.’”
Gibson claims the hospital is willing to pay contracted outside workers as much as $15,000 for two weeks of work.
“They would rather pay outside workers instead of investing in the community and their dedicated long-term employees and retirees,” Gibson said.
Gibson said the union has also filed several unfair labor practice violations with the U.S. Department of Labor.
“They have threatened to fire our members on the job prior to the strike, along with other unfair labor practices leading up to this strike,” she said.
The last strike with this group of union workers happened in 1998 and lasted 27 days.
“Back then, we had a strike to protect licensed practical nurses’ jobs,” Brooks said. “This time is different because it’s about our health care, wages and retirees. I say let’s get back to the bargaining table and work this out so we can all get back to work.”
Tim Martin, chief operating officer of Cabell Huntington Hospital, issued a statement shortly after the strike began.
“We are disappointed that the comprehensive offer made by the hospital to the members of SEIU District 1199 Service was not ratified yesterday,” Martin’s statement said. “Cabell Huntington Hospital has worked in good faith since August, throughout the demands of COVID, to reach a fair contract with a generous package of benefits. The Hospital’s offer included 3% average annual wage increases, an enhanced uniform allowance and increased shift differentials.”
Martin said in the statement that the hospital also agreed to continue automatic annual contributions to every eligible employee’s retirement account.
“Like the rest of the Cabell Huntington Hospital employees, the service employees were asked to begin paying affordable, and below market, health insurance premiums. Under the Hospital’s final proposal, the Hospital will contribute more than 90% of health care costs for employees and their dependents,” he said.
In preparation for the strike, the hospital temporarily postponed some elective surgeries and moved some to St. Mary’s Medical Center earlier in the week.
Martin’s statement went on to say the hospital has a duty to its patients and the community to provide quality health care 24 hours a day, every day.
“We will honor that commitment by continuing that care with minimal disruption,” Martin said in the statement. “We have made arrangements for trained, screened and qualified service workers to assist in the event of a strike. Patients coming to Cabell Huntington Hospital or to Marshall Health are asked to use Medical Center Drive, which is the main entrance to the hospital, and use the parking garage. Patients needing access to the Emergency Department would use the entrance just off Hal Greer Boulevard.”
Sherri McKinney, a regional director with SEIU District 1199, said while workers are close on some issues with hospital management, they are far apart on others.
“Mountain Health Network is making millions, but this isn’t just about money,” McKinney said. “It’s also about health care benefits, staffing and unfair labor practices.”
McKinney said a federal mediator is involved and trying to get both sides to talk again.
Gibson said the union workers would be striking in front of the hospital 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“We plan to strike for as long as it takes, and we appreciate the support of the community,” she said. “We are asking folks in the community to call the hospital executives and tell them to invest in their dedicated workers. Pay them so they can afford health care for themselves and their families. Tell them to do the right thing.”
Gibson said the union has a strike and defense fund to assist the workers, but declined to say how much each person would get each week.
“We are going to take care of our people,” she said. “We are going to help them while we continue to strike for a fair contract.”