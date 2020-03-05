HUNTINGTON — Marshall University officials say they are continuing to closely monitor the public health situation related to the coronavirus COVID-19, limiting international travel for the near future.
Although no cases have been confirmed in West Virginia, the university is actively preparing should the situation change, according to a news release.
As the outbreak has escalated internationally, Marshall officials have decided to cancel all university-sponsored international travel for at least the next 10 days — through March 15, according to the release. Determinations regarding travel scheduled after March 15 will be made by Friday, March 13, based on the status of the outbreak at that time.
This decision was made in response to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and in consultation with the university’s chief medical officer, according to the release.
Additional information about the disease and the university’s response is available at www.marshall.edu/coronavirus. For information about the university’s preparedness plan, email safety@marshall.edu.