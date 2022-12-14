The Amber Alert for an abducted child from Cabell County has been canceled, according to a Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatch supervisor.
They said the West Virginia State Police told them the child had been found and to cancel the alert.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
The Amber Alert for an abducted child from Cabell County has been canceled, according to a Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatch supervisor.
They said the West Virginia State Police told them the child had been found and to cancel the alert.
This is a developing story. The original report appears below:
ONA — An Amber Alert has been issued in Ona, West Virginia, for a 6-year-old child who is believed to be in extreme danger.
An alert from the West Virginia Emergency Management Agency said the missing child is Mila Carf, 6, a white female standing 3-foot-4. Carf has brown hair and brown eyes and is estimated to be 65 pounds.
The child was last seen at an address in the Blue Spruce neighborhood of Ona, West Virginia. At that time, she was wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, black pants and athletic shoes.
Authorities believe she was likely abducted by her mother, Shana Carf, 37, according to the alert.
Shana Carf is 5-foot-7, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Carf had been arrested last week in Cabell County on allegations of a misdemeanor destruction of property crime, but was recently released from jail.
The pair could be traveling in a white four-door 2014 Toyota Corolla with a license plate number of 33G810.
Anyone with information on the location of Mila Carf is asked to call the West Virginia State Police at 304-558-7778 or call 911.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.