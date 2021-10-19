MILTON — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the face and chest while returning children to his ex-wife in Milton, according to the Cabell County sheriff.
Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said police were called to a shooting on Hayleigh Street in Milton about 6 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found John Henry Wells III, 30, had been shot in the chest and face by Shaquille Anthony Barnwell, 27.
Zerkle said the accused shooter surrendered to police upon arrival and was cooperative.
The initial investigation indicates Wells was dropping children off at his ex-wife’s home when there was some sort of incident that led to Barnwell — the ex-wife’s current boyfriend — shooting Wells twice.
Zerkle said Wells is in critical condition at St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he underwent surgery after his arrival.
Barnwell was booked at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville and has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He will be arranged in Cabell County Magistrate Court on Thursday morning.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
