The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

2015 0731 waterplant 07
Buy Now

The West Virginia American Water plant is shown during a tour in 2015 in Huntington.

 File photo | HD Media

UPDATE: As of 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, the City of Huntington said West Virginia American Water has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory issued for approximately 17,440 customers in Huntington and Barboursville.

Results of water quality testing have confirmed that water quality meets drinking water standards and there is no further need to boil water prior to consumption.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you