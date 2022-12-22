MILTON — A fatal shooting was reported in Milton Thursday afternoon.
The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Woodmire Drive right before 2:20 p.m., according to a Cabell County 911 dispatcher.
Rain...changing to snow overnight. Low 4F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Rain...changing to snow overnight. Low 4F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 5:43 pm
Rain...changing to snow overnight. Low 4F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Rain...changing to snow overnight. Low 4F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 5:43 pm
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
MILTON — A fatal shooting was reported in Milton Thursday afternoon.
The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Woodmire Drive right before 2:20 p.m., according to a Cabell County 911 dispatcher.
A report given to a dispatcher said a 23-year-old man shot a 52-year-old man. Milton Police Chief Joe Parsons said the suspect and victim were related.
Parsons said the victim was still alive when law enforcement first arrived, but he died before he could be taken to a hospital.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.