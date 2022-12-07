HUNTINGTON — Confusion spread Wednesday morning as false reports of shootings were made to 911 dispatchers across the state, prompting a response from local law enforcement officers and the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.
The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security released a statement just before 11 a.m. Wednesday stating false threats were reported in Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, Raleigh, Taylor, Wirt and Wood counties.
"Each threat is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Jeff Sandy in the release. “We are one hundred percent committed to continuing to ensure the health, safety and well-being of students and communities. We diligently work across departments and agencies to respond, monitor, and investigate these alleged threats.”
Cabell County 911 received a phone call about a shooting at Huntington High School at about 8:30 a.m., according to a message sent from Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers, but the call was quickly found to be a hoax. The Barboursville Police Department posted on Facebook that the 911 call originated from out of state.
“Thank you to all of our emergency responders for quickly responding to the situation and checking it out,” he said. “We, of course, always want to put our safety first.”
Assistant Superintendent of Safety and Ancillary Services Kim Cooper said the response from local police, fire and emergency medical services was great, and first responders arrived at Huntington High within minutes of receiving the threat.
Cooper said everyone in the district's crisis response team responding quickly and efficiently despite the high stress situation.
"This is what I call the 'Day of Days,' you know, because of everything that you’ve practiced," Cooper said. "There’s a difference between learning something, training for something and applying something. This is our application day and I think it went well."
Flowers said other similar reports were called in across the state and country. The investigation is ongoing. Classes at Huntington High School resumed as normal, with extra monitoring in place across the county, Flowers said.
“We take every threat very, very seriously and our emergency responders do as well,” he said. “They're monitoring the situation at all of our schools today. They do not believe there is any validity to this hoax call at all, but they are monitoring the situation at all of our schools being extra vigilant today while this investigation is underway. “
Because of the hoax, an assembly to celebrate the Highlander Football team's state championship win will not take place Wednesday, but may be rescheduled for a later date, Flowers said in an email.
In Kanawha County, South Charleston Police Chief B. L. Rinehart also said a call about an active shooter at South Charleston High School early Wednesday morning was a hoax, too.
The call came in around 8:15 a.m. claiming one student was shot at South Charleston High School. By 8:30 a.m., it was determined it was a fake call.
"It's a mess," Rinehart said. "The scene is crazy. Lots of parents nervous for kids."
Another false call came in for Capital High School after it was discovered the South Charleston call was fake.
Parkersburg Police Department is investigating a false report at Parkersburg High School, and determined there was no threat at the school, according to an email from Wood County Schools Coordinator of Communications Michael Erb.
WBOY reported that a fake active shooter call also came in for Robert C. Byrd High School in Clarksburg.
