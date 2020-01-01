HUNTINGTON — At least seven people were taken to local hospitals Wednesday after a shooting in the downtown area just 90 minutes into the new year.
The incident took place at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue, outside a bar. According to Cabell County 911, multiple shots were reported by callers.
Although the initial calls directed officers to the Union Pub and Grill, 1125 4th Ave., officers discovered the shots fired had taken place at Kulture, a bar at 1113 4th Ave. Several individuals were found shot inside Kulture and outside the bar, according to a news release.
According to witnesses, the incident started inside Kulture and continued outside the bar, and initial information suggests that this stemmed from a dispute between individuals and was not a random act.
No fatalities have been reported at this time, and the shooting remains under investigation by Huntington Police.