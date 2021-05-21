HUNTINGTON — Marshall University's Board of Governors met Friday and approved a new five-year contract for Thundering Herd men's soccer coach Chris Grassie.
Grassie led Marshall University to its first national championship in men's soccer on Monday when the team defeated Indiana, 1-0, in overtime at Sahlen's Stadium in Cary, North Carolina.
Before the meeting, Grassie said he agreed to the deal after a post on social media around 12:45 p.m. Friday.
"Marshall are champions right now," Grassie's post said. "But we will be better. Huntington is full of lovely people committed to making it the greatest place in the country, and Marshall the best. We will do this together. I'm in."
The new deal is the second in two years for Grassie, who also earned an extension and new contract after leading the Herd to the NCAA Tournament during the 2019 season.
Board member Bill Noe said the new contract will place Grassie among the top earning collegiate soccer coaches in the country, a big bump from being among the lowest paid coaches.
