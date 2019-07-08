The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON — First lady Melania Trump is in Huntington today — along with other federal, state and local officials — for a visit that will focus on the city's efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.
She arrived at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department at 11:35 a.m. after rain slightly delayed her takeoff from Washington, D.C.
“The opioid crisis is a critical issue that has impacted many in our country. I want to thank you all for the work you doing," Trump said during a roundtable discussion on the opioid crisis with Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, Gov. Jim Justice, and others. "Our administration continues to work hard to fight against opioid addiction. My initiative 'Be Best' is focused on providing information to families so we can be a safer and healthier place for our families.
“I am here to give you my support.”
During the roughly hour-long meeting, Trump heard about how police, schools and health care centers in the area are fighting the opioid scourge. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said it's a grim task, and added that his city would still have to deal with the epidemic for at least the next 40 years even if all heroin sales were to abruptly stop.
Trump then split off with a small group for a more intimate discussion.
Monday's visit is the second for Melania Trump, who last traveled to Huntington in October 2017 to visit Lily's Place, the first treatment center opened specifically to treat neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) in infants born with addiction.
On that stop, the first lady heard firsthand about NAS and the center's mission in treating it.
While Huntington may have been labeled ground zero for the opioid epidemic, facilities such as Lily's Place, along with the city's other innovative methods, have the potential to mold Huntington into a model city as other cities begin to face their own problems sparked by opioid misuse, Dr. Sean Loudin, medical director at Lily's Place, told The Herald-Dispatch that day.
On Monday, Trump again spoke to a mother whose child was treated by Lily's Place. The pair are now continuing to receive support through Project Hope, a home for women recovering from substance abuse disorder and their children.
Others participating in Monday's roundtable are: Tim D. Hazelett, administrator, Cabell-Huntington Health Department; Elizabeth A. Adkins, director of health & wellness, Cabell-Huntington Health Department; Mayor Steve Williams; Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial; Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader; Jeff Sandy, secretary, West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety; Steven Patterson, deputy director, West Virginia Intelligence Fusion Center; Catherine Slemp, commissioner of public health, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services; Donnie Haynes, lead, West Virginia Center for Threat Prevention; Chad Napier, prevention and education coordinator, Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas; Jerome Gilbert, president, Marshall University; Gordon Merry, Cabell County EMS Director; and Connie Priddy, Quick Response Team coordinator.
Shortly before 2 p.m., Trump made a stop at Ritter Park in Huntington, where she walked among a display of American flags designed to show the number of Cabell County children currently in foster care.