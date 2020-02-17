HUNTINGTON — Fifth Avenue is expected to remain closed for hours Monday at the location of a fatal fire in the east end of Huntington as firefighters continue fight "hot spots" and investigators attempt to learn what caused it in the first place.
According to Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader, firefighters were alerted to the fire in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue in Huntington at 6:30 a.m. Monday. Rader said upon arrival, firefighters found heavy flames and smoke throughout the house, mainly on the second floor.
"We had confirmed entrapment on the second floor in the rear, but the conditions deteriorated and we were not able to get in to the victim,” she said.
The chief declined to release the victim’s identity Monday morning. The fatality was the first fire death for the city of Huntington in 2020, Rader said.
A man at the scene said he had come upon the fire just before firefighters arrived and was attempting to enter the home, but was unsuccessful.
Fifth Avenue was closed shortly after firefighters arrived as flames and smoke shot high above the three-story home. Half an hour after the fire, flames was still spilling from the home. Even two hours later, small flames could be seen coming from holes in the roof of what was the attic. The roadway is expected to be closed at least until noon Monday and lane closures could remain after that.
Radar said she hopes citizens who use the busy Huntington road understand the inconvenience.
"They need to respect that emergency personnel are still on scene investigating a tragedy,” she said.
Rader said firefighters are expected to remain on scene throughout the day in case the fire rekindles. Huntington police and the fire marshal will also be on scene to investigate the fire’s cause.
As of Monday morning, Radar said they have no reason to believe the fire is suspicious.
While it was early in the investigation, Radar said Monday morning the fire might have spread so quickly throughout the house due to “balloon construction.”
"That's the type of construction where there are no fire stops in the walls. So when you have a fire it spreads extremely fast," she said. She also noted the importance of smoke detectors.
"Smoke detectors save lives," she said. "I urge people to have working smoking detectors in their homes."
The 1,232-square-foot home was built in 1900, according to the Cabell County Assessor’s website.