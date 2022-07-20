CHARLESTON — Motorists are asked to continue avoiding Interstate 64 West at the I-77 split in Charleston after a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous material rolled over Tuesday, July 19.
The crash, which was reported at about 4 a.m. Tuesday, closed both westbound lanes near mile marker 58, near the Washington Street exit. Those lanes remain closed as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, while repairs to damaged pavement are made.
According to firefighters at the scene, the truck was hauling acetone, a flammable liquid.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation's Division of Highways anticipates the road will reopen later Wednesday, July 20, but will continue to provide updates. A detour remains in place.
The state Department of Environmental Protection responded to the incident and has been on site through the duration of the cleanup process, according to the Division of Highways.
No injuries were reported, and containment measures were put in place to prevent the material from entering storm drains. All of the material has been removed from the site by an environmental contractor for proper disposal.
Material from the spill did deteriorate the asphalt, highway officials said, and transportation crews worked through the night directing traffic through a detour and securing an emergency paving contract. West Virginia Paving has been working at the site since 2:30 a.m.
The road surface will be repaved before being reopened to traffic.
