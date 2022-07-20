CHARLESTON — Interstate 64 West at the I-77 split in Charleston has reopened less than 36 hours after a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous material rolled over Tuesday, July 19.
“The thing that is most impressive to me is how everyone involved worked so well together,” said West Virginia Division of Highways District 1 Manager Arlie Matney said in a news release.
The Division of Highways, Charleston police and fire, EMS, the state Division of Environmental Protection, and West Virginia Paving worked together to get the road closed, set up detours, clean up and dispose of damaged asphalt and repave and restripe the damaged section.
The truck wrecked in the westbound lanes at about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, spilling approximately 600 gallons of an acetone-based material onto the pavement. The material penetrated about two inches into the asphalt, destroying the pavement where it made contact.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection immediately responded to the incident and has been onsite through the duration of the cleanup process, coordinating with staff from the Division of Highways and the City of Charleston. Containment measures were put in place to prevent the material from entering storm drains and no off-site impacts have been observed. All of the material has been removed from the site by an environmental contractor, who will dispose of it properly.
An emergency paving contract was negotiated with West Virginia Paving at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.
“They started moving their equipment in about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday,” Matney said in the release. “As soon as it was light and we could assess the situation, they went to work.”
West Virginia Paving milled out and repaved about 250 feet of highway where the truck had been.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.