HUNTINGTON — Many areas in south-central West Virginia are without power Monday night following severe thunderstorms.

Appalachian Power reports 32,573 of its more than 1 million customers in the state are without power as of 11 p.m.

In Cabell County, more than 9,000 customers are without power.

In Wayne, 2,232 are without power; in Mason, 2,764; in Putnam, 1,422; and in Lincoln, 3,550.

In Ohio, 217 AEP Ohio customers in Lawrence County are without power, while the number is much higher — 5,827 — in Scioto.

“Storms are causing scattered outages across our service territory, especially in southern Ohio,” the utility said in a tweet Monday evening. “Crews will restore power as soon as they safely can. More bad weather is expected overnight, with winds that could bring down trees and cause more outages.”

The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Tri-State region until 9:15 p.m. Monday, calling for storms accompanied by 60 mph wind gusts.

