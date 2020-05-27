HUNTINGTON — A large pile of railroad ties caught fire at about 4 p.m. Wednesday at CSX near 23rd Street and 8th Avenue in Huntington.
Fire Chief Jan Rader said crews fought the flames from both 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue, with five trucks — a tower truck, three engines and a rescue truck — on scene.
CSX brought in machinery to help separate the ties, estimating to firefighters that the pile contained 3,000 to 5,000 pieces. At about 6 p.m., the fire was extinguished and the ties were being removed from the area by excavators.
Sections of 23rd Street at 6th Avenue, 6 ½ Alley and 8th Avenue, as well as the railroad tracks, were shut off while crews worked.