Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.