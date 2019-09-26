UPDATE: As of 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, all lanes of the AA Highway (KY 9) in Carter County at the KY 2-KY 7 intersection near Carter City reopened. The propane truck crash scene is clear, and traffic is flowing normally.
FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — A propane tanker truck crash has blocked the AA Highway (KY 9) Grayson spur in Carter County at the KY 2-KY 7 intersection in the Carter City-Kehoe area.
As of 11 a.m. Thursday, motorists were being advised to avoid the area, and seek alternate routes for an estimated eight to 12 hours or until further notice.
Emergency crews have responded to the crash, which was reported about 7:15 a.m. Thursday, and plans are being made to offload the propane truck so the roadway can be reopened. Officials estimate the AA Highway will remain closed for eight to 12 hours due to the hazardous nature of the incident.
Local motorists may reroute through Carter City to KY 59, KY 182, or KY 784 or other state routes depending upon destination.
