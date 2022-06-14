HUNTINGTON — Many areas in south-central West Virginia are still without power Tuesday morning following severe thunderstorms Monday night.
Appalachian Power reports 69,094 of its more than 457,000 customers in the state are without power as of 7:45 a.m. Monday.
In Cabell County, more than 6,800 customers are without power.
In Wayne, 2,117 are without power; in Mason, 3,253; in Putnam, 10,177; and in Lincoln, 4,076.
In Ohio, 233 AEP Ohio customers in Lawrence County are without power, while the number is much higher — 6,051 — in Scioto and 1,596 in Gallia.
“More than 145,000 are without power after straight line winds and lightning crossed the state and took down trees and power lines. Crews have worked through the night and restored approximately 10,000 customers,” the utility said in a tweet Tuesday morning. “While we’re restoring power as we’re safely able to do so, some areas are still experiencing weather and roads closures. Please know we’re committed to providing you estimated restoration times as soon as they become available. Hard hit areas can expect a multiple day outage.”
The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Tri-State region until 9:15 p.m. Monday, calling for storms accompanied by 60 mph wind gusts.
