HUNTINGTON — Plan to add an umbrella to your Halloween costume Thursday, if you’re going out at all.
The National Weather Service is calling for up to 3 inches of rain between Wednesday afternoon and Friday morning, with the bulk expected to hit the Tri-State early Thursday night. The rainfall is predicted to remain steady through the night at a rate of 0.2 of an inch per hour until 10 p.m. Thursday, slowing to a trickle by Friday morning.
“It really doesn’t look like you’re going to be able to wait it out,” said John Peck, an NWS meteorologist in Charleston.
Rain isn’t the only factor to consider for a potentially soggy, chilly Halloween night, the NWS warns. Winds are expected to pick up with the rain Thursday afternoon, with gusts from 30 mph to 45 mph likely. The combination of heavy rain and windblown leaves may trigger localized flooding with clogged drainage, but Peck said no widespread flooding is expected.
Overnight low temperatures are expected to fall to 38 degrees following the rain Thursday — a dramatic departure from the high of low 70s that afternoon as the cold front moves in.
By Monday evening, some date and time changes for trick-or-treat had been announced locally.
- Fort Gay in Wayne County will host trick-or-treat from 6-8 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 29. Mayor Joetta Hatfield, in making the announcement on Facebook, said she had to do what was best for the children in the town.
- Neighborhood trick-or-treat times for Ironton and South Point have been changed due to the weather forecast for Thursday evening. Ironton is now scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, while South Point is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
- Trick-or-treat night for Kenova and Ceredo in Wayne County has been moved to 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
- Citing safety concerns, Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards announced Tuesday morning that trick-or-treat in Hurricane and throughout Putnam County has been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. Hurricane’s Main Street Trick or Treat event has been cancelled, Edwards noted.
Officials with the Cabell County Commission on Tuesday morning said they have no plans to change trick-or-treat hours for the county, including the city of Huntington, which are set for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
However, in anticipation of Thursday's inclement weather, the 28th Annual Huntington Safe Trick or Treat, originally planned for Tuesday, Oct. 29, is being moved indoors to the Big Sandy Superstore Arena from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Safe Trick or Treat features dozens of community leaders, businesses, civic groups and first responders joining together to pass out candy to Tri-State children in a safe, controlled environment.
This is the second time the event has been moved indoors in the event’s 28-year history, according to officials.
For the most up-to-date list of trick-or-treat times in the Tri-State, visit our complete list here.