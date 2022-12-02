The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The West Virginia Division of Highways said contractors for Norfolk Southern Railway are on their way to remove about a dozen train cars that derailed in Wyoming County. 

A train derailment occurred about 3:30 a.m. in Hanover, West Virginia, on Friday morning, according to a Wyoming County 911 dispatcher. No injuries were reported.

The derailment has closed U.S. 52. The dispatcher said according to some pictures they had seen, some cars had been hit. The derailment occurred near a towing service alongside the rail line. The vehicles were vacant at the time and no one was hurt.

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.

