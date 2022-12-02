A train derailment occurred about 3:30 a.m. in Hanover, West Virginia, on Friday morning, according to a Wyoming County 911 dispatcher. No injuries were reported.
The derailment has closed U.S. 52. The dispatcher said according to some pictures they had seen, some cars had been hit. The derailment occurred near a towing service alongside the rail line. The vehicles were vacant at the time and no one was hurt.
The West Virginia Division of Highways said contractors for Norfolk Southern Railway are on their way to remove about a dozen train cars that derailed.
“Our responsibility is to keep traffic moving away from the site and to work with the local fire department and other agencies until the issue is resolved,” WVDOH District 10 Engineer Ryland Musick said.
Hanover and Coal Mountain volunteer fire departments are on scene.
Cleanup crews are expected on site at about 2 p.m., and the road was expected to reopen late Friday.
Leann Ray is the breaking news editor for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.
