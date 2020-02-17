HUNTINGTON — Huntington city officials have identified a 70-year-old woman as the victim in a 5th Avenue fire that was reported early Monday morning in the east end of Huntington.
Fifth Avenue reopened after being closed for hours around noon Monday in the 2900 block as firefighters continued to fight "hot spots" and investigators attempted to learn what caused the fire in the first place. Early in the investigation, they believe the age of the home, which was built in 1900, might have played a factor.
According to Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader, firefighters were alerted to the fire at 6:30 a.m. Monday. Rader said upon arrival, firefighters found heavy flames and smoke throughout the house, mainly on the second floor.
Flames were blowing out of the front and sides of the house upon the firefighters’ arrival. They attempted to access to the second floor in the rear of the residence using a ladder, but were driven back by extreme heat and heavy fire conditions.
"We had confirmed entrapment on the second floor in the rear, but the conditions deteriorated, and we were not able to get in to the victim,” she said.
Bryan Chambers, director of communications for the city of Huntington, identified the victim as Dreama Adkins, 70, of Huntington. Her son was able to escape the fire safely.
The fatality was the first fire-related death for the city of Huntington in 2020, Rader said.
A man at the scene said he had come upon the fire just before firefighters arrived and was attempting to enter the home, but was unsuccessful.
Rader said for house fires there is a minimum of 15 firefighters sent to each call in the city. More can be brought in, if it’s a big fire, and that’s what happened Monday.
"You probably saw a lot more firefighters on scene than normal, because this is what we call our shift change," she said. "So we actually had to move personnel on and off the scene, once it got to a point where we could do that."
Fifth Avenue was closed shortly after firefighters arrived. Half an hour after the fire, flames was still spilling from the home. Even two hours later, small flames could be seen coming from holes in the roof of what was the attic.
Radar said she hoped citizens who use the busy Huntington road understood the inconvenience.
"They need to respect that emergency personnel are still on scene investigating a tragedy,” she said.
Rader said firefighters are expected to remain on scene throughout the day in case the fire rekindles. Huntington police and the fire marshal will also be on scene to investigate.
As of Monday morning, Radar said they have no reason to believe the fire is suspicious.
While it was early in the investigation, Radar said Monday morning the fire might have spread so quickly throughout the house due to “balloon construction.”
"That's the type of construction where there are no fire stops in the walls. So when you have a fire it spreads extremely fast," she said. She also noted the importance of smoke detectors.
"Smoke detectors save lives," she said. "I urge people to have working smoking detectors in their homes."
The 1,232-square-foot home was built in 1900, according to the Cabell County Assessor’s website.
Houses on either side of the residence were not harmed.