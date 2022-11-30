West Virginia officially has its next athletic director.
Wren Baker, who had served as athletic director at North Texas since 2016, was announced Wednesday as WVU’s next vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics.
“I am thrilled to welcome Wren Baker to the West Virginia University family as our new athletic director and I have no doubt his personality and energy will connect with our student-athletes and coaches, as well as our campus community and alumni,” WVU president Gordon Gee said in the news release announcing Baker’s hiring.
“When we began this search, we were determined to find someone who could lead in the modern realities of intercollegiate athletics and build on the legacy of his predecessors. We wanted someone who clearly understood the dynamics of a fast-changing athletics environment and had found success being at the forefront of this new world that includes managing NIL and the portal. We looked at a number of well-qualified candidates and, at the end of the day, Wren met every one of our needs.”
The move comes after the University parted ways with Shane Lyons, who had served as director of athletics since 2015, earlier this month amid a disappointing football season.
Baker, who will be WVU’s 13th director of athletics, will start in his new position Dec. 19 under a six-year agreement through Dec. 31, 2028, and will earn a yearly compensation of $1.1M, plus incentives.
Baker has been North Texas’ director of athletics since July 29, 2016, and before arriving in Denton served as deputy director of athletics at Missouri in 2015 after working in a similar role at Memphis from 2013-15.
“I am incredibly grateful to President Gee, Rob Alsop, the search committee and Board of Governors for the opportunity to serve as vice president and director of athletics at West Virginia University,” Baker said in the news release. “WVU boasts a powerful brand reputation and a storied academic and athletic history. My family and I can’t wait to get to Morgantown to build relationships and help take Mountaineer Athletics to even greater heights.”
Baker led the Mean Green’s move from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference, where it will begin play next season. North Texas’ football program is currently 7-5 under Seth Littrell and preparing to play UTSA in Friday’s C-USA championship game. The men’s basketball team has also seen success under Grant McCasland — who Baker hired in 2017 — posting a 5-2 mark so far this season after going 25-7 in 2021-22 and 18-10 the season prior with a C-USA Tournament title and first-round NCAA Tournament victory over Purdue. Seven of the school’s athletic programs have won a combined 17 conference or division titles during his time at North Texas.
He’s been a strong fundraiser throughout his time in collegiate athletics — North Texas has had its four best fundraising years and secured 12 of the 20 largest gifts in department history during his tenure as AD there. Shortly after taking over at North Texas, Missouri announced it had a record fundraising year, and during his time at Memphis, the Tigers received its largest gift in university history and had is best fundraising year, set a school record for suite sales and multi-media rights revenue and grew the school’s scholarship fund.
From 2011-13, Baker worked in the Division II ranks as athletic director at Northwest Missouri State, where he secured the largest gift in the department’s history for improvement to the school’s football stadium. From 2006-11, he was the first athletic director at Rogers State.
“It has been my pleasure to work with Wren for the past six years as our VP for Athletics and AD,” North Texas president Neal Smatresk said in a statement. “During this time, our athletics program has experienced record-setting success in virtually every area, including student academic performance, fundraising, overall conference records and championships. While we are sad to see him go, this is a great move for Wren and his family, and it speaks volumes for his success here at UNT. With solid infrastructure in place and a staff of great administrators and coaches, we are well positioned to continue our success. We will begin our search soon, and I anticipate that we will attract a strong pool of candidates who can continue our remarkable upward trajectory as we transition into The American.”
WVU announced Nov. 14 it had parted ways with Lyons, and Gee had appointed vice president for strategic initiatives as interim director of athletics. WVU had retained outside legal counsel and the search firm Turnkey ZRG to oversee the process, with the goal of having a new athletic director in place within three to four weeks.
“I deeply appreciate Shane’s leadership over the past eight years and I wish him well,” Gee said in a news release announcing Lyons’ dismissal. “But with the ever-changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics, I believe this is an opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to our program.”
During Lyons’ time as athletic director, WVU opened a new $10 million Athletic Performance Center for Olympic Sports, completed extensive renovations to the Milan Puskar Center, Milan Puskar Stadium and the WVU Coliseum, finalized the $45 million Mylan Park Track and Aquatic Center, oversaw the completion of Monongalia County Ballpark and turned in the highest GPA and APR scores in school history.
Despite his accomplishments and a recent extension in January, a losing football season under Neal Brown led to Lyons’ dismissal. WVU finished the season 5-7 with a win over Oklahoma State on Saturday after posting a 6-7 record in 2021, a 6-4 record in 2020 and a 5-7 mark in 2019. Brown had received a contract extension in 2021 that was effective through the 2026 season.
Gee said in the news release Brown’s future would be up to the new athletic director.
“We are supporting Coach Neal Brown and our team as we complete our season over the next few weeks,” Gee said in the release announcing Lyons’ dismissal. “We are aware there are some deficiencies, but we have not given up on the coach and the team, and they have not given up on each other. The evaluation of the football program will be the first task of our new athletic director and no changes will be made until that review has been completed.”
Shortly after his dismissal, Lyons returned to Alabama as deputy athletics director and chief operating officer. He worked with the Crimson Tide from 2011-15 as deputy AD.
On Monday, Lyons spoke publicly on his dismissal from WVU for the first time in an interview with MetroNews’ Hoppy Kercheval, where he said he believed his was a “scapegoat” for failures of the Mountaineer football program and that he was “blindsided” by the decision.
“It was a big surprise,” Lyons said in the interview. “Two weeks earlier, I have a text message that says, ‘I know there’s a lot of pressure surrounding us, (meaning he and I with the football program), but I wouldn’t want to be in the foxhole with anyone but you.”
Other topics approached in the interview as reasons for his dismissal brought up in the interview included aggressiveness with Name, Image and Likeness and in the transfer portal.
A coaching change at this this juncture could hurt WVU in recruiting for the upcoming season. In August, the Division I Council approved a change for new transfer window dates — this year, the first window opens Dec. 5 and closes 45 days later on Jan. 18, 2023. The Division I early signing period for football is also approaching, with a start on Dec. 21.