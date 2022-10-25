HUNTINGTON — Free COVID-19 testing, vaccines and boosters will be offered to members of the community during a clinic at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Huntington on Friday, Oct. 28.
The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will host the free event at 1757 10th Ave. in Huntington.
All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come, first serve basis from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available, as well as Pfizer and Omicron booster shots. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Rapid COVID-19 testing is also available.
For more information email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.
