A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 27, 2021. 

 Jenny Kane | The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON — Free COVID-19 testing, vaccines and boosters will be offered to members of the community during a clinic at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Huntington on Friday, Oct. 28.

The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing team will host the free event at 1757 10th Ave. in Huntington. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

