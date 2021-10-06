CHARLESTON — The U.S. Senate has confirmed President Joe Biden’s nominations for federal prosecutors in West Virginia.
William Ihlenfeld returns as the U.S. attorney for the state’s Northern District, a position he served in under former President Barack Obama from 2010 to 2016. Ihlenfeld was elected to the state Senate from Ohio County in 2018.
Boone County Circuit Judge Will Thompson will serve as the U.S. attorney in West Virginia’s Southern District.
The Senate confirmed the pair in voice votes Tuesday.
Thompson has served as a circuit judge since 2007. He runs a court for both adult and juvenile drug offenders and envisioned the idea of a family treatment court system a decade ago. Boone County’s family treatment court debuted in 2019.
Thompson replaces Mike Stuart and Ihlenfeld replaces Bill Powell. Both Stuart and Powell were appointed by former President Donald Trump.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.