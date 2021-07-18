To submit a Vacation Bible School, email the details to acopley@hdmediallc.com. We need the church and address, theme, times, dates and a phone number readers can call if they have questions.
WEEK OF JULY 18
Apostolic Life Cathedral, 350 Staunton St., Huntington. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 19-23. For ages 4-12. Theme: May The Lord Be With You Vacation Bible School. Register at https://vbspro.events/p/events/apostoliclifecathedral-vbs.
Fairland Southern Baptist Church, 10178 County Rd 107, Proctorville, Ohio. 6-8:15 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 19-23. For ages kindergarten through sixth grade. Theme: Torchbearers. Transportation available. Call Aimee Hayton at 304-208-4662.
New Beginnings Church, 1753 Fort Gay Road, Fort Gay. 6-8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, July 21-23. Theme: Behind the Scenes. Community Day, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Inflatables, games, food, drinks and more.
Sybene Missionary Baptist, 9231 County Road 1, South Point, Ohio. 6-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, July 19-24. Classes for all ages. For a ride or more information, call 740-744-6051.
WEEK OF JULY 25
Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church, Huntington. 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 29-31. For kids of all ages. Register at https://forms.gle/fiEV4Vp7ahRtP3mn8.
First Baptist Church Ceredo, 448 Main St., Ceredo. 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday July 26-30. Theme: Destination Dig. Call 304-453-2092 or email fbcsecretary@zoominternet.net. Online registration at www.fbcceredo.com/vbs-signup.
First Baptist Church Kenova, 1120 Poplar St., Kenova. 6-8:15 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, July 25-29. Theme: Concrete & Cranes.