To submit a Vacation Bible School, email the details to acopley@herald-dispatch.com. We need the church and address, theme, times, dates and a phone number readers can call if they have questions.
WEEK OF JULY 7
New Vision Baptist Church, 8846 Rt. 152, Wayne. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, July 10-12. Theme, Treasures Unseen. Call 304-521-3538.
Gateway Church - Teays Valley, 195 Scott Depot Road, Scott Depot, W.Va. 6:30-9 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, July 7-10. For children ages 3 through fifth grade. Theme, Power Up. Online registration at https://www.gatewaychurch.net/vbs-registration.
Faith FWB Church on Carolyn Drive in Lavalette, 6:30-8:45 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 8-12. Theme, The Incredible Race. Classes for all ages. Call 304-522-4500.
WEEK OF JULY 14
New Baptist Church, 610 28th St., Huntington. 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 15-19. For kindergarten-fifth grade. Theme, God is With Us.
New Beginnings Church, Route 37, Fort Gay Road near Robertson’s Tire Shop. 6-8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, July 17-19. Family Day at noon Saturday, July 20. Theme, Breaking Chains. Food will be served daily, along with games, crafts and more.
Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. 6-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 15-19. Also hosted by Christ the King Lutheran Church. For ages 4-11. Theme, Splash Canyon. Free dinner is included Monday-Thursday; picnic scheduled for Friday. Call 304-736-4467.
Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1202 5th Ave., Huntington. 6-8 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, July 14-17. Registration opens each night at 5:45 p.m. Theme, The Abundance Orchard. Call 304-525-7727.
WEEK OF JULY 21
First Baptist Church of Kenova, 1120 Poplar St., Kenova. Snack supper at 5:15 p.m. VBS from 6-8:15 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, July 21-25. Theme, In the Wild. Call 304-453-1811.
WEEK OF JULY 28
Valley of Decision Church Camp Arrow held at Asbury Woods, 5348 Rt. 10, Salt Rock. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 29-Aug. 2. For Pre K-6th grade. Theme, Follow God’s Instruction. Dinner nightly, worship, story time, wilderness adventures and crafts. Call 304-690-3165.
26th Street Church of Christ, 101 26th St., Huntington. 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, July 31-Aug. 2. Theme, Great Adventures In Faith. Classes for all ages, including adults. Call Chris Roberts at 304-840-1457.
Madison Avenue Church of God, 1201 Madison Ave., Huntington. Kids Day Camp, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 29-Aug. 2. For elementary school students. Bible lessons, crafts, activities and lunch served daily. Call 304-529-4757.