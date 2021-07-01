To submit a Vacation Bible School, email the details to acopley@hdmediallc.com. We need the church and address, theme, times, dates and a phone number readers can call if they have questions.
WEEK OF JULY 12
Main Street Freewill Baptist Church, 108 Main St., Coal Grove, Ohio. 6-8:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, July 12-17. For all ages. Theme, Hospital for Sinners. Snacks and crafts provided nightly.
WEEK OF JULY 19
Apostolic Life Cathedral, 350 Staunton St., Huntington. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 19-23. For ages 4-12. Theme: May The Lord Be With You Vacation Bible School. Register at https://vbspro.events/p/events/apostoliclifecathedral-vbs.
Fairland Southern Baptist Church, 10178 County Rd 107, Proctorville, Ohio. 6-8:15 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 19-23. For ages kindergarten through sixth grade. Theme: Torchbearers. Transportation available. Call Aimee Hayton at 304-208-4662.
WEEK OF JULY 26
Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church, Huntington. 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 29-31. For kids of all ages. Register at https://forms.gle/fiEV4Vp7ahRtP3mn8.
First Baptist Church Ceredo, 448 Main St., Ceredo. 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday July 26-30. Theme: Destination Dig. Call 304-453-2092 or email fbcsecretary@zoominternet.net. Online registration at www.fbcceredo.com/vbs-signup.