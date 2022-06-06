To submit a Vacation Bible School, email the details to acopley@hdmediallc.com. We need the church and address, theme, times, dates and a phone number readers can call if they have questions.
Week of June 5
Wayne Baptist Church, 510 River St., Wayne. Theme: Hay Day, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, June 8-10. Call 304-730-1210.
Week of June 12
Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, 3750 Edmonds Branch Road, Ona. Theme: Food Truck Party, On a Roll for God, 5:30-8:15 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, June 12-16. A light dinner will be served nightly at 5:30 p.m. Call 304-743-5854.
Grace Gospel Church, 1111 Adams Ave., Huntington. Theme: Land Down Under, 6-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, June 13-15. For ages 2 through 6th grade.
Crosspoint Community Church, Huntington. Theme: Spark Studios, 6-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, June 12-16. Dinner served nightly from 5-6 p.m. For pre-K through 6th grade. Register at crosspointwv.org/vbs.
Week of June 19
Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, Huntington. Theme: Monumental, 6-8:15 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 20-24. Register at vbspro.events/p/events/fab22. For ages 2 years through graduating fifth-graders.
Central UMC, 1043 Jefferson Ave., Huntington. Theme: Rocky Railway, 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, June 19-23. Register at www.vbspro.events/p/445b7a. For ages Pre-school through 5th grade. Food provided during VBS.
Week of June 26
Ashland First United Methodist Church and CornerStone Methodist Church, Ashland. Theme: Food Truck Party, 6-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, June 27-29. Visit ashlandfirstumc.mycokesburyvbs.com. For grades Pre-k through rising fifth-graders.
Week of July 17
South Point First Church of the Nazarene, South Point, Ohio. Theme: Food Truck Party, 6-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 18-22. Register at forms.gle/zvhT1BFU7WkSE3p76.
Week of July 24
Fairland Southern Baptist Church, 10178 County Road 107, Proctorville, Ohio. Theme: Monumental, 6-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 25-29. Director, Pastor Brian Hayton. Call Joan Black at 304-633-7224.
