HUNTINGTON — A woman who died in a house fire Thursday night in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue in Huntington has been identified.
The homeowner, Theresa Sue Wilson, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to city officials.
The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. Thursday and members of both the police and fire departments were dispatched to the home.
Upon arrival, firefighters were met with heavy fire conditions and the home was fully engulfed.
Crews contained the fire to a single residence, and Wilson was found during a search of the home after the fire was brought under control.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the police and fire departments.
Thursday’s fire was the second fatal house fire in Huntington in February. Seventy-year-old Dreama Adkins died Feb. 17 after a home in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue in the east end of Huntington caught fire.
Adkins was the first fire-related death in the city this year.