Yo-Yo Ma

 AP photo

LOST CREEK, W.Va. — The world-renowned American cellist Yo-Yo Ma has been visiting regions of the Mountain State this week.

Yo-Yo Ma, center, with farmer and chef Mike Costello, left, and farm manager Amy Dawson, right.

Credit: @costellowv on Twitter

He’s playing with the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra Friday, Sept. 29.

Yo-Yo Ma playing the cello at Lost Creek Farm.

Credit: @costellowv on Twitter

World-renowned American cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs "Simple Gifts" on an overlook of the New River Gorge.

