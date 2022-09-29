LOST CREEK, W.Va. — The world-renowned American cellist Yo-Yo Ma has been visiting regions of the Mountain State this week.
He’s playing with the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra Friday, Sept. 29.
The musician visited Lost Creek Farm in Lost Creek, West Virginia on Tuesday. While there, he played the cello and enjoyed pawpaw ice cream and vinegar pie with other dinner guests.
He also gave an informal performance of "Simple Gifts" with the New River Gorge National Park as his backdrop.
Ma is taking part in the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra's Opening Night Gala Celebration for the 2022-23 season. The event and concert will boast seven living American creators: soloists Christylez Bacon and Ma, and composers Caroline Shaw, Enrico Lopez-Yanez, John Williams and Evan Meier, who all represent a variety of stories, ages, backgrounds, genders and perspectives but will come together to celebrate “American Stories.”
