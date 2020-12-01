Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Tri-State Chapter #949 of the Vietnam Veterans of America is sponsoring a free Christmas dinner for its membership at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe in Huntington.

This dinner is for members and their guests only, but any Vietnam-era veteran is invited to join the VVA and attend for free. Life Membership is $50; however, newcomers can attend the dinner free and receive a Life Membership for only $40. The membership discount is available on Friday night only and will not be repeated.

Reservations are required. Call 740-446-1795 by 8 p.m. Dec. 3. Leave your name, phone number and if you will have a guest.

VVA is the largest national service organization devoted exclusively to Vietnam-era veterans, with 600 chapters and 46 state councils providing leadership and education opportunities, as well as interaction with state and federal officials.

Anyone who is not a veteran but would like to show support can join the Associates of the Vietnam Veterans of America. Annual dues are $20.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.