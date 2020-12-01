HUNTINGTON — Tri-State Chapter #949 of the Vietnam Veterans of America is sponsoring a free Christmas dinner for its membership at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe in Huntington.
This dinner is for members and their guests only, but any Vietnam-era veteran is invited to join the VVA and attend for free. Life Membership is $50; however, newcomers can attend the dinner free and receive a Life Membership for only $40. The membership discount is available on Friday night only and will not be repeated.
Reservations are required. Call 740-446-1795 by 8 p.m. Dec. 3. Leave your name, phone number and if you will have a guest.
VVA is the largest national service organization devoted exclusively to Vietnam-era veterans, with 600 chapters and 46 state councils providing leadership and education opportunities, as well as interaction with state and federal officials.
Anyone who is not a veteran but would like to show support can join the Associates of the Vietnam Veterans of America. Annual dues are $20.