School supplies have hit the shelves, which means the end of summer is rapidly approaching. However, fall is not here yet. Following is a list of summer activities in the Tri-State area to cross off your list in the season's remaining weeks.
Heritage Farm Museum and Village:
Visit the multiple museums at Heritage Farm to learn about West Virginia history and more. Heritage Farm is home to The Progress Museum, The Transportation Museum, The Industry Museum, The Doll and Carriage Museum, and other exhibits. Guests are welcome to walk around and interact with the people showing the necessary activities of those in Appalachia many years ago.
Heritage Farm also has adventure, from ziplines to its Mountain Rim Bike Park. Enjoy the thrill of the “TalithaKoum” (rise up) aerial adventure park that stands up to 40 feet tall. Rather not spend time climbing or biking? Book a chauffeured UTV ride through the hills of Heritage Farm instead.
Live music:
Charleston, Huntington and Ashland are home to live music series this summer. Every Friday in Charleston there is Live on the Levee at 6:30 p.m. at Haddad Riverfront Park. Performances continue through Friday, Sept. 2, and feature a different performer each day.
In Huntington, 9th Street Live is at 7 p.m. every Friday. The performances go to 11 p.m. and feature new entertainment every week. The performances will continue until Sept. 2.
Ashland is home to the Broadway Nights Summer Concert Series. The four-part series only has one date left on Aug. 12. The show runs from 7-9:30 p.m. in Broadway Square.
Grab some local produce:
Boyd County Farmers Market in Ashland has two locations depending on the day of the week. The Market offers fresh produce and local products on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The Tuesday Thursday Market is located at KDMC Lot K located under the big white tent at Carter Ave. & 23rd Street. The Tuesday Market is open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. or until they are sold out. The Thursday Market is open from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. or sell out. The Saturday market is open from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. or sell out. It is located at KDMC Cedar Knoll Family Care Center on US RT 60, Cannonsburg.
Stop by the Milton Flea Market and Halfway Market to find over 35 vendors over the weekends. The Flea Market is located at 1215 US-60, Milton, WV 25541. They are Open Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as well as Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. all year long. The Flea Market offers vendors selling a wide array of products, but if produce is the goal, the Halfway Market is close by. Located at 1213 US Rt-60 East, Milton, WV 25541, The Halfway Market offers produce from a variety of brands all week. They are open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The Barboursville Market is open on Wednesdays and Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. from June to September. Vendors at the Barboursville Market offer a variety of locally grown produce within a 50-mile radius of the market.
Go antiquing:
Central City at 14th Street West in Huntington is home to Antiques, food, Art Galleries and more. The area is home to many locally owned shops and small businesses that are dedicated to providing quality products. The shopkeepers work to provide an authentic experience selling glassware, vintage memorabilia, toys, books, and more.
Dinner with a view:
Enjoy the only floating restaurant in the Tri-State area at Pier One Landing. The restaurant floating on the Ohio River overlooks the 31st Street Bridge and the Huntington Harbor Marina. The restaurant has a clear view of the sunset and offers a unique and fun experience. The fresh food and full-service bar are available Thursday and Friday from 4-9 p.m. as well as Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Fly in Cafe is located at 6090 Kyle Lane near Huntington. It offers not only fresh seafood and a full-service bar but also a view of The Robert Newlon Airpark. The restaurant features daily specials from chef Patrick Becker, and is decorated with authentic World War II and aviation memorabilia. Dine and enjoy the views of planes taking off from the grass strip and sometimes skydivers coming in for landing nearby.
Head to Beech Fork State Park:
Located in the southwestern hills of West Virginia, Beech Fork State Park has 3,144 acres of views and activities. Located only 12 miles from Huntington and Barboursville, Beech Fork is the ideal location for a weekend getaway. The 720-acre lake has over 31 miles of shoreline for fishing, boating, swimming and more. The State Park has hiking trails, hundreds of camp sites, geocaching and more.
Hike the trails at the Huntington Museum of Art:
The Huntington Museum of Art offers a variety of collections feature exhibitions that are consistently changing. Besides the art pieces and events the museum runs, it also boasts over 40 acres of hillside trails. Just beyond the Steelman Butterfly Garden is the Teubert Foundation Sensory Trail. The trails are closed to the public on Mondays, and are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays. On Tuesdays the museum also offers free general admission to the museum. Wednesday through Saturday that are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday they are open from noon to 5 p.m.