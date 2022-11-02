The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Read Across River Cities Logo.png

HUNTINGTON — On Tuesday, Nov. 15, United Way of the River Cities is hosting its biggest volunteer-driven effort ever with Read Across the River Cities.

This year will be the first time United Way has hosted the event and it is part of the organization’s centennial year celebration. Volunteers will read in every third-grade classroom across United Way of the River Cities' five-county service area of Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you