FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Fairmont State University will continue offering aid during the spring semester for students affected by COVID-19, the West Virginia school announced.
Awards of $1,500 may be given to full-time students enrolled for the spring semester, while students enrolled part time can receive $1,000, the school said Thursday.
“The continuation of this initiative will have a profound effect on these students, and will allow them to focus more on their studies and less on financial obligations,” Fairmont State University President Mirta M. Martin said.
Funds awarded will be limited and are not guaranteed as the program is made available through federal funding, the school said. Applications are required to be considered.
Students may apply online. The application review process will begin Feb. 1.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.